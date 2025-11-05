Iran hails China for stance on snapback mechanism

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

During the call, Araghchi expressed appreciation for China’s responsible and principled stance in declaring the so-called “snapback” mechanism illegal at the UN Security Council. He emphasized that “the constructive cooperation between China, Iran, and Russia in countering the unilateralism of the United States and certain Western countries at the United Nations was of great importance and was supported by 121 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement.”

Referring to the continued provocative and destabilizing actions of the Israeli regime in West Asia, Araghchi emphasized that “the international community must stand against the regime’s warmongering and hegemonic policies and prevent further escalation of crises in the region.”

The Chinese foreign minister, for his part, reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to the strategic partnership with Tehran and underlined the need to maintain close coordination and regular consultations between the two countries within the United Nations and other multilateral organizations.

Wang Yi also expressed appreciation for Iran’s peaceful approach toward its nuclear program and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s legitimate nuclear rights as one of the key members of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Both sides referred to the constructive meeting between the presidents of Iran and China in September and the upcoming session of the High-Level Cooperation Mechanism, reiterating the determination of both nations’ leaders to advance the understandings reached within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also voiced hope that these agreements would be implemented through practical mechanisms in the near future.

At the conclusion of the call, the two foreign ministers agreed to maintain close diplomatic contacts and continue joint efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation in the coming year, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and China.

