IRGC now far more prepared than during 12-day war

According to MP Ebrahim Rezaei, members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a joint meeting with IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour, senior IRGC officials, and IRGC intelligence chief Brigadier General Khademi.

During the session, IRGC commanders presented a comprehensive report on recent operations. General Pakpour outlined the IRGC’s performance since assuming command, highlighting actions taken during the 12-day war and subsequent operations aimed at deterring and responding to Israeli aggression, particularly in the aerospace domain.

Pakpour emphasized that the IRGC’s current state of readiness is “significantly higher” than during the 12-day conflict with the Israeli regime, stressing that the force is fully prepared to counter any threat or hostile act.

General Khademi also briefed lawmakers on national security conditions and measures implemented to enhance internal security.

Commission members praised the IRGC’s efforts, especially during the 12-day war, and reaffirmed Parliament’s full support for the force, pledging to use all available legislative capacities to back its missions.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

MNA/6644066