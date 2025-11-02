Enemy in no position to wage new war against Iran: IRGC spox

Speaking to local Iranian media on Sunday, General Naeini pointed to the June 12-day imposed war by the Israeli regime backed by the United States, saying that "In the early hours of the war, the Leader of the Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who is the commander of all Iranian armed forces] played a direct and pivotal role in rebuilding the command and control cycle."

"On the eighth day of the war, we fired only one missile to send a message to the Zionist regime that it is not even capable of intercepting one of our missiles," the spokesman said.

He asserted that the Iranian IRGC Aerospace Force conducted dozens of missile operations to send the Zionists to shelters so many times.

He continued to say that, "From the fifth to the eighth day, we had absolute superiority in the battlefield and on the last day we achieved complete victory."

General Naeini also noted that, "On the last day, Israel tried to present a powerful image of its fake power, but we continued to fire missiles until the last moment."

He also referred to the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the US base in Qatar, saying that "14 missiles were fired at the US Al-Udeid Base, of which 6 missiles hit their targets precisely."

The IRGC spokesman went on to cast doubt the enemy's capability to wage new aggression on Iran, saying that "The enemy's problems are not just ammunition; the enemy also has a technology problem. He had all the assets of the defense industry at his disposal and was unable to defend himself, and that's still the case."

MNA