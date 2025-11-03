  1. Politics
Iran deal collapsed due to the West's irrational actions

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Russia's permanent representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations, Mikhail Ulyanov says that 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA collapsed due to irrational actions by the West.

The diplomat stated that since March 2022, the Western participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – the UK, Germany, France and the US – have made a number of fundamental mistakes that ultimately led to a dead end.

According to him, the Europeans effectively abandoned negotiations to restore the nuclear deal back in the spring of 2022, and the United States followed their example a few months later.

Ulyanov recalled that this occurred just as negotiations to restore the JCPOA were entering the final stretch. He added that the Europeans subsequently repeatedly provoked an escalation of tensions around Iran's nuclear program at the IAEA.

As a reminder, UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the document that approved the Iran nuclear deal in 2015 and defined the mechanisms for international monitoring of its implementation, expired in October.

The three European participants of the JCPOA illegally invoked the 2231 Resolution, which endorsed the JCPOA to snapback sanctions on Tehran in October. 

