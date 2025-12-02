Russia’s Ulyanov meets Grossi to discuss Iran nuclear program

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Ulyanov wrote, “Met today with the #IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi.”
“We discussed the current developments around the Iranian nuclear issue,” he added.
MA/6675904
TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) –Russia's permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has said he met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to discuss Iran nuclear program.
In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Ulyanov wrote, “Met today with the #IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi.”
“We discussed the current developments around the Iranian nuclear issue,” he added.
MA/6675904
Your Comment