  1. Politics
Dec 2, 2025, 7:44 PM

Russia’s Ulyanov meets Grossi to discuss Iran nuclear program

Russia’s Ulyanov meets Grossi to discuss Iran nuclear program

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) –Russia's permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has said he met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to discuss Iran nuclear program.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Ulyanov wrote, “Met today with the #IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi.”

“We discussed the current developments around the Iranian nuclear issue,” he added.

Russia’s Ulyanov meets Grossi to discuss Iran nuclear program

MA/6675904

News ID 239422
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News