Nov 3, 2025, 6:55 PM

2 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Israeli attacks have killed two people and wounded seven others, the country’s health ministry says, a day after Israel threatened to ramp up attacks it says target Hezbollah.

In a statement, the ministry said an Israeli strike on the town of Doueir in Nabatieh had killed one person and wounded seven others.

Another strike in Aita al-Shaab, about 2km (1.2 miles) from the Israeli border, killed one person, the ministry said, Al Jazeera reported. 

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that in the Doueir attack, three missiles had been fired at a car, causing a fire which spread to two other vehicles and caused significant damage to a shopping complex.

Israel has regularly struck Lebanon since a November 2024 ceasefire that was meant to end over a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, and warned on Sunday that it would intensify its attacks as it pushes for the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah.

