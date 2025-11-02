Ukraine launches drone attack on Russia Black Sea port

The attack on the southern outlet for Russia's crude and refined products came a day after traders told Reuters shipments from the seaport were set to rise in November, threatening knock-on effects for export flows.

"In the port of Tuapse, fragments of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) fell on an oil tanker, damaging the deck superstructure," the administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

"A fire broke out on the vessel. The crew were evacuated."

The port is home to the Tuapse Black Sea oil terminal and a Rosneft-controlled (ROSN.MM), opens new tab oil refinery, which Ukraine has targeted with several drone strikes this year.

It was not immediately known if the terminal was operating after the attack, which the administration said damaged its buildings and other infrastructure.

Unofficial Russian and Ukrainian Telegram news channels posted images that appeared to show a terminal and a tanker ablaze at night, reporting several fires burning in the port's vicinity. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

MNA/