At least 4 killed in Russia airstrike on Kyiv, dozens injured

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces used 430 drones and 18 missiles in the attack on November 14, making it one of its biggest attacks in recent months. Targets in Sumy, Odesa, and Kharkiv were also hit, he added.

According to Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko, four people were killed and at least 27 injured, two of whom were children, in a massive wave of missiles and drones that hit the Ukrainian capital and several other regions, The Kyiv Independent reported.

The air strikes targeted residential districts across the capital. Around 30 apartment buildings were damaged, alongside medical facilities, public transportation, offices, shops, and vehicles, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Ukraine's air-defense units intercepted 405 drones and 14 missiles, including two Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles. Debris and direct hits were reported at 13 locations in the capital, and falling fragments caused additional damage at 44 more locations, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

