Pakistan vows to ease trade procedures with Iran

During a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moqaddam, Abdul Aleem Khan said that a joint session between Pakistan’s Ministry of Communications and the Iranian Embassy will be held soon to follow up on the understandings reached and to speed up progress on related matters.

Emphasizing the importance of taking concrete steps to strengthen trade and connectivity between the two neighboring countries, he said, “We have witnessed strengthened cooperation between the two countries over the past six months.”

The Pakistani minister voiced hope that the volume of trade between the two countries would reach $10 billion, adding that all necessary measures will be taken to resolve issues related to the entry and exit of Iranian commercial trucks at the border crossings.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador said the level of relations between Iran and Pakistan is currently at its highest point in four decades, noting that a series of high-level meetings have been scheduled for the coming weeks.

Following a recent meeting between Pakistan’s minister of commerce and Iran’s minister of industry, mine, and trade, the two countries agreed to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion through the development of transportation infrastructure — a move reflecting their shared determination to expand economic cooperation.