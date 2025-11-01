Trump declines to comment on explosive nuclear tests

"You'll find out very soon," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, as cited by Reuters. "Other countries do it. If they're going to do it, we're going to do it," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a warning in response to Washington's announcement to resume nuclear weapons testing, calling it a regressive and irresponsible move which poses a global threat.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Araghchi slammed Washington for rebranding its “Department of Defense” to the “Department of War” and denounced the US as a “nuclear-armed bully.”

"The same bully has been demonizing Iran's peaceful nuclear program and threatening further strikes on our safeguarded nuclear facilities, all in blatant violation of international law," the Iranian foreign minister said.

He condemned the US for its longstanding criticism of Iran's peaceful nuclear program while simultaneously resuming its own atomic weapons tests, actions he claims violate international law.

"Make no mistake: The US is the World’s Most Dangerous Proliferation Risk," Araghchi stated, arguing that the resumption of nuclear tests poses a serious threat to international peace and security, Press TV reported.

He further urged the global community to unite in holding the US accountable for normalizing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, calling the announcement of renewed testing a regressive and irresponsible move.

MNA/