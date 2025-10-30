Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to continue ceasefire

“Further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided in a principal level meeting in Istanbul on 6 November 2025,” read a joint statement on the talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan through the mediation of Turkey and Qatar, according to media on Thursday night.

It further said that the meetings were held in Istanbul from October 25-30 aimed at solidifying the ceasefire which was agreed by Afghanistan and Pakistan in Doha on October 18-19.

“All parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party,” it added.

MNA