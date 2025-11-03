Pakistan expels over 15,000 Afghan refugees

According to the report, cited by Al Jazeera, the Afghan Commission for Refugee Affairs stated that Pakistan on Sunday deported over 15,000 Afghan nationals, sending them back across the border through three designated crossing points.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Following recent clashes, all land routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been closed, and despite ceasefire understandings reached during talks in Doha and Istanbul, the crossings have not been reopened for regular movement.

The Commission added that the next round of negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan is scheduled to resume on November 6 in Istanbul, Türkiye, where the issue of border tensions is expected to be a key agenda item.

MNA/6642907