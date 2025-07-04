“Story of Karbala” tells story of love for Imam Hussein

The book "Qesse-ye Karbala" (Story of Karbala), published by Shahid Kazemi Publications, is a biography of Imam Hussein (AS).

Written by Mehdi Ghazali, it covers the life of Imam Hussein from his birth to his martyrdom.

The book is written in a simple and accessible style, making it suitable for young adults and teenagers.

It uses the events of Ashura to create short stories about Imam Hussein and his loyal companions.

The book also includes a section on the importance of remembering the events of Karbala and learning from the example of Imam Hussein.

Ghazali emphasizes the values of courage, sacrifice, and standing up for justice, which Imam Hussein embodied. "Qesse-ye Karbala" aims to inspire young readers to follow in the footsteps of Imam Hussein and be righteous individuals.

The book also contains illustrations that help bring the story to life and make it more engaging for younger audiences.

It serves as an introduction to the history of Ashura and the significance of Imam Hussein's sacrifice for Islam.

This work marks a distinguished contribution to contemporary Iranian storytelling centered around the epic of Karbala.

The Evening of Ashura; Painting by Mahmoud Farshchian

Rather than attempting a comprehensive chronicle of the Ashura events, Ghazali exercises creative precision, selectively narrating impactful episodes from the fateful day of the 10th of Muharram, 61 AH.

His narrative lens blends historical gravity with artistic restraint, drawing readers into the spiritual and emotional undercurrents of the tragedy without overwhelming them with details.

From the outset, Ghazali acknowledges that Karbala defies conventional storytelling. “Some events,” he writes, “unfold so gradually that we don’t believe them until they’ve already changed us.”

It’s through this lens that The Story of Karbala presents itself—not as a cold historical account, but as a living memory shaped by collective sorrow and deep reverence.

What sets this book apart is its accessible narrative style. Ghazali avoids ornate prose or heavy-handed didacticism.

Instead, he speaks with clarity and sincerity, aiming to ensure that the message of Karbala resonates across generations.

The result is a book that invites reflection, even from readers unfamiliar with the nuances of Shi'a theology or early Islamic history.

Karbala is more than a religious tragedy—it is a universal story of sacrifice, conviction, and the struggle against tyranny. Ghazali’s ability to present its essence in the form of a gripping, sorrowful tale makes this book invaluable, especially for younger readers or newcomers seeking a meaningful introduction to Ashura.

Indeed, Ghazali understands that the power of Karbala lies not just in the facts, but in the feeling it evokes. He crafts his narrative with a careful hand, selecting scenes that resonate most deeply with the human heart.

He shows us the unwavering faith of Imam Hussein (AS), the agonizing choices he faced, and the profound love he held for his family and followers.

The book doesn't shy away from the harsh realities of the battle, but it also emphasizes the spiritual dimensions of the event. Ghazali masterfully portrays the inner turmoil of the characters, their moments of doubt and courage, and their unwavering commitment to their beliefs.

"Qesse-ye Karbala" is more than just a biography; it's an invitation to connect with a story that has shaped the hearts and minds of millions.

It's a reminder that even in the face of unimaginable suffering, hope and faith can endure.

Through Ghazali's eloquent storytelling, the tragedy of Karbala becomes a source of inspiration, urging readers to stand up for justice and truth, even when the odds seem insurmountable.

The book serves as a potent reminder that the lessons of Karbala – sacrifice, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of righteousness – remain eternally relevant.

The Day of Ashura commemorates Imam Hussein's (AS) martyrdom in the tragic Battle of Karbala on October 10, 680 (Muharram 10, 61 AH).

Even though centuries have passed since that occurrence, it continues to inspire huge numbers of Shia Muslims and even non-Muslims around the world to follow in Imam Hussein's footsteps in their struggle for independence and emancipation.

Imam Hussein (AS) was a well-known Muslim figure in Medina. He was recognized for his piety and virtues. At the same time, a succession was taking place in Damascus, the capital of the Umayyad caliphate, which resulted in Mu'awiyah appointing Yazid as the new caliph, a move that shocked the Islamic world because Yazid was unqualified to command the fledgling Islamic system.

The Ashura event lasted about half a day. However, it was a pivotal moment in history. Many attempts were made to persuade people to forget the events of Ashura, but many have never done so. Instead, millions came to mourn the injustice against the Imam and acquired crucial lessons from history.

Shia Muslims typically conduct special rituals during the first 10 days of Muharram, which this year spanned from June 27 to July 6.

The annual Muharram ceremonies, which have been performed for many centuries, symbolize the eternal and unwavering stance of truth against falsehood and humanity’s struggle against injustice, tyranny, and oppression, the cause for which Imam Hussein was martyred.

Muslims in the world observe Ashura as a day that symbolizes the eternal and unwavering stance of truth against falsehood and humanity’s struggle against injustice, tyranny, and oppression.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour