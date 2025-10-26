Hezbollah chief Qassem speaks to media

Sheikh Naim Qassem conducted a comprehensive conversation with Al-Manar network to mark the first anniversary of assuming the post of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General.

In his remarks, Qassem said that Hezbollah is a strategic project grounded in vision, addressing people’s concerns and taking clear positions on every challenge they face.

"When we face challenges on the social, economic, and educational levels or even in the form of aggression and land occupation, it is essential to take a stand," he said.

"Resistance for us is a way of life, not something tied to short-term gains that we might abandon once."

“We do not grow weary, and it is unnatural to surrender from fatigue, for Hezbollah’s path remains steadfast and unbroken."

Sheikh Qassem went on to say, "Everyone in Hezbollah, myself included, is committed to self-sacrifice—from those on the front lines to the families who have given everything. This commitment means confronting every difficulty to achieve our goals."

Sheikh Qassem added that Hezbollah managed the battle through its leadership, consultative council, fighters, and all those involved in the effort. "I am confident in leading Hezbollah, and I am not alone—the group includes its consultative council, leadership, fighters, and the people who support it."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qassem said," I chose not to go to Iran during the 2024 war, out of personal ethical considerations and the practical need to manage the battle on the ground."

Turning to the war with the Israeli regime, he said that communication and coordination between the Secretary General and the military leadership were fully maintained during the Mighty Warriors Battle.

"Netanyahu’s residence was targeted through precise intelligence, and the bombing of ‘Tel Aviv’ was based on a political decision."

"The resistance leadership demonstrated great discipline, striking at the enemy, and could have continued resolutely if the war had persisted."

"We focused solely on military targets, guided by our circumstances and political judgment. The key was managing the battle to sustain the confrontation as long as possible."

MNA