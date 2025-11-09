US pressures cannot stop Iran-China cooperation, envoy says

The Chinese ambassador to Iran told reporters on a visit to various economic zones in Astara in the northern Iranian province of Gilan that "we support Iran as a friendly country and will not let sanctions affect our work."

Peiwu added that "We do not accept and will pay no attention to the unreasonable pressures from the United States, and we will show our opposition to them in practice and will not let them affect our interactions."

He continued, "The unilateral sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran will not be able to affect our relations, and we will continue our exchanges."

Peiwu stated that, "The relations between China and Iran are friendly. Under the current circumstances, the state of the relations and potentials between the two countries will be reviewed, especially after the talks between the presidents of the two countries in September, which were held in China, during which the ways to expand cooperation were examined."

The Chinese ambassador to Iran stated also said, "I hope that during this trip we will be able to learn more about the potential of Gilan province and find suitable solutions for expanding trade and economic relations."

