China eager to strengthen ties with Iran in all fields: envoy

Speaking at the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Tehran, the ambassador stressed that his country is keen to enhance ties between Tehran and Beijing.

China is making its utmost effort to achieve a major leap in technological, military, and economic fields by 2035.

The high-ranking Iranian and Chinese officials have shown vehement interest in materializing objectives of the agreements previously inked between Iran and China; he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chinese envoy pointed to his recent meeting with senior Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Akbar Velayati in Tehran, stating that the international community opposes unilateralism and the path of unilateralism will lead to a deadlock.

Regarding China's plan for multilateralism, he said, “A look at the current international community, it can be said that the trend of unilateralism has become more intense. Some countries, like the United States, are not only building a barrier but also cutting off the chain of cooperation.”

China believes that the world needs a multilateral spirit and an inclusive economy, the ambassador noted.

Turning to the joint letter penned between Iran, China and Russia to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and also Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on termination of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Chinese envoy pointed out that his country has always insisted that resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means is the only choice.

MA/TSN3433458