China releases paper on advancement of women's development

The white paper, consisting of five chapters, was released ahead of the 2025 Global Leaders' Meeting on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, which will be held in Beijing.

The white paper provides a comprehensive introduction to China's philosophy, principles and innovative practices in promoting gender equality and women's well-rounded development in the new era.

It also highlights Chinese women's outstanding achievements and contributions, and affirms China's commitment to joining global endeavors for women's advancement.

Noting that the pursuit of gender equality is a great cause, the white paper emphasizes that Chinese women have never before enjoyed such tremendous opportunities to realize their full potential and achieve their dreams, and the cause of Chinese women has never before borne witness to such broad prospects for development.

As China works to build a great country and achieve national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, it is necessary to pool the strength of hundreds of millions of women, and promote gender equality and women's well-rounded development at a higher level, according to the document.

In today's world, promoting gender equality and women's well-rounded development presents both opportunities and significant challenges, the white paper notes, adding that China is ready to work with countries around the world to expedite actions to create a brighter future for women's development and write a new chapter in the global progress of women.

This photo shows copies of the white paper titled "China's Achievements in Women's Well-Rounded Development in the New Era" released by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) during a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

