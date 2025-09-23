  1. World
UNSC veto power must be preserved: Russian diplomat

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Russia believes that the veto power in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must be preserved, according to Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov,

"We firmly oppose any changes to the rights of the Security Council’s permanent members or extending them to potential future permanent members. The veto is not a privilege or a means for pressure, but a key component in crafting balanced and appropriate decisions within the Security Council," the Russian diplomat said, TASS reported. 

"This mechanism blocks the advancement of unilateral approaches in the UNSC, helps to reach compromises, and avoids steps that are categorically unacceptable to others," he noted.

