UNSC veto power must be preserved: Russian diplomat

"We firmly oppose any changes to the rights of the Security Council’s permanent members or extending them to potential future permanent members. The veto is not a privilege or a means for pressure, but a key component in crafting balanced and appropriate decisions within the Security Council," the Russian diplomat said, TASS reported.

"This mechanism blocks the advancement of unilateral approaches in the UNSC, helps to reach compromises, and avoids steps that are categorically unacceptable to others," he noted.

MA/PR