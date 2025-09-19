US vetoes UNSC Gaza ceasefire demand for 6th time

The resolution, approved by 14 of the 15 members of the council on Thursday, called for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties”, and a lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.

Drafted by the council’s 10 elected members, the resolution went further than previous iterations to highlight what diplomats called the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza after nearly two years of war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 65,141 people, according to Palestinian health officials.

As expected, the United States, in support of the Israeli regime, vetoed the effort. “US opposition to this resolution will come as no surprise,” said Morgan Ortagus, US deputy special envoy to the Middle East.

After the vote, the Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, said the US veto was “deeply regrettable” and had prevented “the Security Council from playing its rightful role in the face of these atrocities and to protect civilians in the face of genocide.

“Unfortunately, the Council remains silent at a great cost for its credibility and authority,” Mansour added. “This demonstrates that when it comes to atrocity crimes, the use of the veto should simply not be allowed.”

Algerian Ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama also had strong words. “Palestinian brothers, Palestinian sisters, forgive us,” he said.

Also, the British representative at the Security Council meeting stated that the UK calls on Israel to stop the bloodshed and allow aid to enter Gaza.

MNA