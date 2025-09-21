Trump admin. cancels annual food insecurity survey: USDA

The US Department of Agriculture said the Household Food Security Report had become "overly politicized" and was no longer necessary, though the 2024 edition will still be released in October; the 2025 survey will not be conducted, the USDA said in a statement, Reuters news agency reported.

The cancellation of the report, which has been conducted for 30 years, comes amid rising food insecurity and recent cuts to federal food assistance programs, including tighter work requirements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients.

The USDA said it will continue to have access to more "timely and accurate data" and claimed the annual report was "rife with inaccuracies, wrong metrics, zero accountability and a massive drive for bigger and larger government programs."

MA/PR