Foreign relations Envir. is favorable for economic activists

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian entrepreneurs in Tehran on Friday.

Pezeshkian underscored the importance of ongoing collaboration to address economic challenges, proposing the establishment of specialized working groups focusing on key issues such as monetary policy, taxation, and finance, which would include representatives from both the administration and the business community.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian listened to the concerns of eleven entrepreneurs and received insights from Governor of the Central Bank Mohammad-Reza Farzin and Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezelcheh and Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ali Madanizadeh.

The president reaffirmed his commitment to facilitating international business opportunities, stating that the primary goal of his foreign trips is to enhance the environment for trade and production. He highlighted the favorable conditions for cooperation with neighboring countries and regional organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Addressing complaints about economic imbalances inherited from previous administrations, the president noted that his administration has made significant strides in reforming customs procedures for importing solar power equipment, aiming to ease the energy supply for industrial units.

He also mentioned efforts to optimize budget distribution among inefficient organizations and initiatives to capture flared gas, which would help alleviate budget deficits while increasing revenue.

Furthermore, President Pezeshkian announced the creation of scientific and expert study groups to address issues such as water scarcity and environmental concerns, involving universities to develop comprehensive solutions that consider economic, social, and political factors.

