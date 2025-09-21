China deal could resolve Iran electricity problem: report

According to a report by Tehran-based Fars News Agency, Iran is struggling with a power shortage and increasing blackouts, while the development of renewable energy, especially solar energy, could be the key to solving that problem.

In this year's Iran-China agreement, it is stipulated that 7,000 megawatts of solar panels will be provided, and its financial resources will be supplied by Iran's National Development Fund.

If the implementation process of the plan proceeds according to plan, by the end of 2026, in addition to reducing the summer peak load in the coming years, a roadmap will be drawn to overcome the electricity shortage crisis.

For Iran today, the smart combination of targeted imports of solar panels and continued support for knowledge-based production is the best solution to overcome the energy crisis and move towards a green economy, said the Fars report elsewhere.

The 7,000-megawatt project with China presents a unique opportunity, provided that policymakers take practical and sustained steps to strengthen the country's technical potential. Only then can a sustainable and bright future for Iran in the field of renewable energy be looming.

