Araghchi holds phone call with ٍEuropean FMs on snapback

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, along with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the German Foreign Ministry, Kallas and the three European ministers “initiated the telephone call with their Iranian counterpart to continue diplomatic efforts.”

In their joint comments, the European side alleged that Iran has not yet taken the “reasonable and precise steps necessary” under UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

This item is being updated...

MNA/ISN1404062615913