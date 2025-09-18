  1. Politics
Araghchi, bin Farhan disuses Tehran-Riyadh relations

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, discussing bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday, in a call that focused on bilateral relations and regional as well as international issues.

During the conversation, the two sides reviewed the Tehran–Riyadh cooperation and exchanged views on key regional developments.

The top Saudi diplomat also briefed Araghchi on his country’s recently concluded defense agreement with Pakistan.

Further details are yet to be released.

