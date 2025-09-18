Araghchi, bin Farhan disuses Tehran-Riyadh relations

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday, in a call that focused on bilateral relations and regional as well as international issues.

During the conversation, the two sides reviewed the Tehran–Riyadh cooperation and exchanged views on key regional developments.

The top Saudi diplomat also briefed Araghchi on his country’s recently concluded defense agreement with Pakistan.

Further details are yet to be released.

MNA/