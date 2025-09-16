China hosting '2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road'

This year’s forum, hosted by People’s Daily together with the CPC Yunnan Provincial Committee and the Yunnan Provincial Government, has focused on the theme “Shared Media Responsibility for Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations.”

Wang Yubo, deputy secretary of the CPC Yunnan Provincial Committee and Governor of Yunnan Province, addressed the forum, highlighting President Xi Jinping’s recognition of the media’s vital role in advancing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). “The media plays an irreplaceable role in information dissemination, enhancing mutual trust, building consensus and other aspects,” he said.

Chen Jianwen, Editor-in-Chief of People’s Daily, also spoke at the event. He emphasized that the forum provides a platform for international media organizations to collaborate, share Silk Road stories, promote common prosperity, and strengthen cultural connections along the Belt and Road. “With your keen observations, insightful narratives and compelling visuals, you are most welcome to share with the world more stories of development, livelihoods and friendship along the Belt and Road. May the vision of win-win cooperation resonate more widely, reach farther, and take deeper root in the hearts of peoples worldwide,” he said.

Chen also showcased Yunnan as China’s gateway to South and Southeast Asia, describing the province as a hub of cultural diversity and economic openness. He drew parallels between the millennia-old Tea Horse Road and the modern Belt and Road Initiative, portraying the region as a meeting point of history and contemporary development. He encouraged participants to witness Yunnan’s dynamic modernization and the unique cultural charm that underpins China’s global engagement.

The annual forum organized by People’s Daily has been a cornerstone event in China’s media landscape for over a decade. Serving as a high-level platform, it brings together policymakers, media professionals, entrepreneurs, and scholars to discuss topics such as the media’s role in a rapidly changing international environment, opportunities and challenges in the age of AI, and regional collaboration. Aligning with the Belt and Road Initiative, the forum promotes cross-cultural understanding, strengthens international media cooperation, and highlights the BRI’s contributions to global development. Participants share best practices and experiences, making the event a key hub for fostering dialogue and showcasing the positive impact of the Belt and Road.

