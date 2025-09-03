  1. World
Israeli war machine kills 133 more Palestinians in Gaza Wed.

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The Gaza Strip's health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that as many as 113 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli genocidal campaign on Wednesday since Tuesday.

Local Palestinian media said in a report on Wednesday that the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced the death toll from Israeli genocidal war on Wednesday from the Israeli genocidal campaign since October 7, 2023 rose to 63,746.

The ministry also reported that six people, including a child, have died of “famine and malnutrition” in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of hunger-related, wartime deaths in Gaza, where Israel is still severely restricting aid access, to 367, including 131 children, according to the ministry.

The ministry said that 113 martyrs had been transferred to hospital in the past 24 hours. As many as 304 people other were also injured.

