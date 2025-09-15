IAEA General Conference opens in Vienna

The 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) opened on Monday at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna, with senior representatives from member states in attendance.

The conference, which will run until Friday, is among the most important annual events of the IAEA. Ambassadors, envoys, and senior officials from member countries will discuss a broad range of topics related to the agency’s activities and budget.

From Iran, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, is attending the conference. Prior to departing for Vienna, he stated that the event provides an opportunity to present Iran’s perspectives, particularly regarding situations affecting the country’s nuclear industry.

MNA/