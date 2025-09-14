US opposes resolution banning attacks on nuclear facilities

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Vienna, where he arrived accompanying an Iranian delegation to attend the IAEA General Conference, Kamalvandi pointed out that the US-Israeli attacks on the Iranian nuclear facilities in June made Iran to draft the framework for a resolution which prevents such attacks from happening again to others.

He said, "This resolution is in line with previous resolutions presented previously in the IAEA General Conference, which reaffirmed the ban on attacks on nuclear facilities, but the United States opposed its drafting."

He clarified, "An important event occurred during this period, namely the aggression on our country's territory and the attack on nuclear facilities, which made the Islamic Republic of Iran take a stance and take action to prevent such cases from happening again. In fact, such actions pose a danger not only to our country's nuclear facilities, but also to all countries, international law in general, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, in particular."

Kamalvandi further stated, "This resolution is in line with previous resolutions such as Security Council resolutions 487, 533, 444, and those in the IAEA General Conference, which reaffirm the prohibition of attacking nuclear facilities."

MNA