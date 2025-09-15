  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2025, 8:19 PM

Diplomatic means only solution to Iran nuclear case: Russia

Diplomatic means only solution to Iran nuclear case: Russia

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told an IAEA conference on Monday that the resolution of Iran's nuclear program issues "is possible only through diplomatic means."

The system of international nuclear cooperation is facing unprecedented challenges, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev also told an IAEA conference on Monday, according to TASS.

Russia welcomes a September 9 agreement between Iran and the IAEA on restoring the agency's safeguards, he said, adding that, "This is a wonderful example of how even the most difficult tasks can be solved through dialogue."

Russia is ready to "contribute in every possible way to the search for negotiated solutions" on the basis of international law and in accordance with article 4 of the NPT, Rosatom CEO continued to say.

MNA

News ID 236510

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News