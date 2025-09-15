Diplomatic means only solution to Iran nuclear case: Russia

The system of international nuclear cooperation is facing unprecedented challenges, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev also told an IAEA conference on Monday, according to TASS.

Russia welcomes a September 9 agreement between Iran and the IAEA on restoring the agency's safeguards, he said, adding that, "This is a wonderful example of how even the most difficult tasks can be solved through dialogue."

Russia is ready to "contribute in every possible way to the search for negotiated solutions" on the basis of international law and in accordance with article 4 of the NPT, Rosatom CEO continued to say.

MNA