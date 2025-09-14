Poland not ready for talks with Russia on drone incident

"The Defense Ministry of Russia has proposed consultations; the Defense Ministry of Poland is not ready. This looks like a provocation or a misunderstanding, which the Polish side is not willing to clarify," Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Telegram.

The diplomat went on to say that "lots of simple questions" about why would Russia want to destabilize the situation in Poland are left unanswered.

In his opinion, claims about Russia’s involvement in the incident are premature.

In the morning of September 10, the Polish army destroyed several UAVs that violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 air violations were recorded on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance’s members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov.

Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to consult with the Polish side "on this topic.".

