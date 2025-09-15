NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine: Medvedev

"Seriously, implementing the provocative idea of Kiev and other idiots to create a 'no-fly zone over Ukraine' and allowing NATO countries to down our drones will mean only one thing: NATO's war with Russia," Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on a statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, TASS reported.

Medvedev said that the "powerful European initiative ‘Eastern Sentry’ amused him. "This seems to be all that remains of the ‘coalition of the willing’," he stated.

MA/PR