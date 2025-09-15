  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2025, 3:19 PM

NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine: Medvedev

NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine: Medvedev

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – The implementation of the idea to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine and possibility for NATO countries to shoot down Russian drones would mean war between the alliance and Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said.

"Seriously, implementing the provocative idea of Kiev and other idiots to create a 'no-fly zone over Ukraine' and allowing NATO countries to down our drones will mean only one thing: NATO's war with Russia," Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on a statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, TASS reported.

Medvedev said that the "powerful European initiative ‘Eastern Sentry’ amused him. "This seems to be all that remains of the ‘coalition of the willing’," he stated.

MA/PR

News ID 236492

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News