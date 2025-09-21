US vows to defend Poland, Baltic states if Russia escalates

"Yeah, I would," Trump said when asked whether he would help defend Poland and Baltic countries from Russia if Moscow keeps escalating, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

This came before Trump departed for a memorial service of assassinated conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona.

Trump's statement follows recent Russia's alleged violations of Baltic airspace. On Friday, three suspected Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission for 12 minutes.

Estonia summoned Russia's charge d'affaires over the incident and requested NATO Article 4 consultations, though Russia denied entering Estonian airspace.

Asked if he has been briefed on Russian violations of Estonian airspace, Trump said, “Yeah, we don’t like it. “

Poland reported two Russian fighter jets violated the safety zone around the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea on the same day.

