Pezeshkian calls for reducing reliance on oil revenues

President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the need for Iran to reduce reliance on oil revenues and unlock the full potential of domestic talent and industry.

Speaking Thursday morning during his one-day visit to Ardabil Province, Pezeshkian addressed a gathering of local investors and economic stakeholders. “If we believe in ourselves and recognize our capabilities,” he said, “we can achieve great things in this country.”

“Our economy and development should not be solely dependent on oil sales,” the president said, citing progress by other nations that do not have an abundance of natural resources.

“There are countries that have no oil or gas and must import it, yet they stand strong. Why should we falter without oil, when we have so many innovators and industrial minds?”

Pezeshkian said the government is prepared to work with producers and entrepreneurs, urging them to identify the areas where state support is most needed.

“It’s our duty to clear the path so you can move forward with strength and confidence,” he said. “But expectations must remain within the bounds of our capacity.”

