AEOI chief heads to Vienna for attending IAEA summit

Heading a delegation, Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami will participate in the 69th IAEA General Conference in Vienna on Monday.

Speaking to national TV on Sunday, Mohammad Eslami said the annual conference, which opens Monday in Vienna, is one of the most significant UN gatherings and an opportunity for member states to present their positions.

He noted that Iran, as a regular participant, will take the floor to highlight incidents that occurred to its nuclear industry that run counter to the UN Charter, IAEA regulations and statutes.

Eslami stressed that Iran intends to shed light on the agency’s failure to act and the excessive demands of hostile countries.

He confirmed that Iran will table a draft resolution at the conference, holding consultations with other member states to place the issue on the agenda and share it with partners.

The AEOI chief added that Iran’s delegation will also hold multilateral meetings with states engaged in nuclear cooperation with Tehran.

The conference, he went on, provides a valuable opportunity to “present a clear and candid narrative” to the international community regarding violations of international norms that have impacted Iran’s nuclear activities due to the IAEA’s lack of action.

RHM/