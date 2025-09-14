US isolation inevitable if ‘snapback’ mechanism revived

From the use of the “snapback” mechanism to the politicization of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the balance between nuclear rights and obligations has become a central issue in the West Asian security.

To explore these complex dynamics, the Tehran Times conducted an exclusive interview with Dr. Khaled Hussein, a distinguished scientist and university professor. A graduate in Nuclear Physics from Claude Bernard University in Lyon, France, and a member of Lebanon’s National Council for Nuclear Research, Dr. Hussein offered a detailed perspective on the rights of Iran under the NPT, the challenges posed by sanctions, and the broader implications of U.S. and Israeli pressures on regional stability.

Below is the full text of the interview:

How do you evaluate Iran’s rights under the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty), and to what extent are these rights respected internationally?

Iran has the right to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Iran has never turned at all towards the prohibited uses and has adhered to international standards regarding the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and it respects international treaties, while others violate treaties without any UN accountability.

What is your assessment of the use of the “snapback” mechanism by the European countries to pressure Iran, and how does it impact the credibility of international law?

The snapback mechanism since the Obama era gives the United States of America the right to return to the Security Council resolutions and put them into mandatory enforcement within 30 days without the right of veto from Russia and China, but it is not applicable.

This mechanism is used only once, and I lean towards its non-implementation despite the threats of it, because the differences are many between America and Europe, and America will be in international isolation and a great danger to the security of the Mediterranean Basin. Therefore, I lean towards postponement and searching for a new consensual formula instead of destroying the 5+1 agreement from the foundation and wasting international laws.

In your view, is the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) acting neutrally in its monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities, or is it influenced by political pressures?

The International Atomic Energy Agency is biased against Iran at all times, although Grossi has credibility and is keen on neutrality, most inspectors fall under pressure from the American administration, and this appeared in the past.

How do US and Israeli pressures affect regional stability in the Middle East, particularly regarding nuclear energy and security?

There is no stability in the Middle East as long as America supports Israel in all technical and security fields.

How would you assess the current state of Iran’s nuclear program in terms of technological advancement compared to other countries in the region?

Iran enjoys high efficiency in its nuclear program and possesses capacities, competences, and experiences of about 50,000 nuclear experts. It is committed to the peacefulness of the nuclear program 100% and is keen on full transparency and clarity in all its practical steps, while Israel depends on the United States in everything and does not adhere to international nuclear treaties.

What is the significance of uranium enrichment for peaceful energy purposes, and how does it contribute to Iran’s energy independence?

The enrichment of uranium is an important step in the nuclear cycle for generating electric power and radiation therapy, and it saves a lot of money for Iran because the expertise is Iranian and local.

What are the main technical challenges Iran faces due to Western sanctions and restrictions on nuclear research?

Iran has been facing a strong blockade for more than four decades, which does not allow it to purchase advanced devices or acquire equipment and modern technologies in all fields, but it has compensated for that with distinctive Iranian expertise and increased the number of centrifuges, developing them from IR1 to IR10, and it now possesses about half a ton of highly enriched uranium.

Do you believe the current international nuclear regulatory framework adequately balances the rights and obligations of nuclear and non-nuclear states?

International oversight of nuclear energy is subject entirely to Washington’s dictates and does not take into account the rights of nuclear and non-nuclear states, and Washington invokes breaches of standards to subjugate governments to its arbitrary policies.

What are the potential consequences of a military strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, both regionally and globally?

Iran is very fortified and at high levels in its twelve nuclear centers, and in the event of exposure to attack and military strikes, these installations will not be subject to total destruction, but rather the nuclear program will be delayed a few months and what was struck will be restored by Iranian local expertise. I do not fear any radioactive leakage in the region.

In your experience, have there been instances where individuals seeking high-ranking positions at the UN collaborated with Western governments against a third country?

Of course, Israel and America plant agents in all international decision-making centers.

From your perspective, how could Rafael Grossi’s leadership influence the effectiveness and credibility of the IAEA?

Rafael Grossi is a veteran Argentine diplomat with nearly 40 years of experience in nuclear files. He obtained awards from the American Nuclear Society and was re-elected as head of the Agency in 2023 for a second term amid international challenges regarding oversight of peaceful nuclear energy programs and supply of nuclear materials. I lean towards the view that Grossi’s approach is based on calm, deliberate diplomacy, non-haste, and commitment to purely technical monitoring tasks, and that he will maintain channels of communication with all parties and avoid politicization of the Agency’s work. He manages a delicate balance between Western pressures and Iran’s right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the emphasis on commitment to safeguards and all standards, but he cannot prevent some inspectors from being biased against Iran in their reports.

Republished from Tehran Times