AEOI chief meets Venezuela’s deputy science minister

Eslami and Quintero met on the sidelines of the 69th regular session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of nuclear technology.

Developing and expanding cooperation in the field of producing radiopharmaceuticals, education, and research were among the main topics discussed by the two sides.

The issue of recommissioning of accelerators in Venezuela, which had been out of operation due to sanctions, was also raised between Eslami and Quintero. In this regard, Iranian experts vowed to repair and reactivate these accelerators, the proposal of which was welcomed and appreciated by the Venezuelan side.

The two sides also emphasized developing and boosting joint cooperation in various fields.

It was decided that Minister of Science and Technology of Venezuela Gabriela Jiménez and delegation of representatives of this country will pay a visit to Iran in the very near future.

MA/NourNews245491