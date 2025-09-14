  1. World
Sep 14, 2025

Israeli strikes drive over 6,000 Gazans from homes in one day

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – More than 6,000 civilians were forced from their homes in Gaza City on Saturday after Israel unleashed another wave of indiscriminate airstrikes, Gaza’s Civil Defense said.

“More than 6,000 civilians have been left homeless after their homes were targeted today,” spokesman Mahmoud Basal said.

Israeli forces escalated bombardment of Gaza City since early morning, hitting residential blocks, apartment towers and three UNRWA schools sheltering displaced families, Al Jazeera reported. 

Basal said the raids deliberately struck homes without warning, killing dozens of civilians.

“Residents of Gaza City are now living in extremely difficult conditions under the ongoing siege and bombardment,” he said, warning that more than one million people — including thousands of children — are facing death under Israel’s current campaign.

The Gaza Government Media Office said nearly 1.3 million people are trapped in the city and being forced to flee toward Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, where 800,000 already endure dire shortages of food, water and medicine.

Since Aug. 11, Israel has destroyed 1,600 residential towers and buildings and torched 13,000 tents, displacing more than 100,000 people, according to the office.

Most of Gaza City’s residents are now crammed into western neighborhoods under relentless Israeli bombing since Friday.

