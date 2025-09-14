Iran rejects G7 claims as baseless, irresponsible

The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly rejected the allegations raised in the joint statement of the G7 and its partners, describing them as baseless, irresponsible, and pure scapegoating.

The ministry stressed that leveling false accusations against those responsible for safeguarding Iran’s national security is a blatant distortion of reality and a deceitful attempt to deflect responsibility by those who themselves pursue illegal and destabilizing actions across the world, particularly in West Asia.

It emphasized that the United States and other G7 members must be held accountable for their destructive role in undermining regional and global security — especially for their complicity in gross violations of international law, humanitarian law, and human rights by the Israeli regime in occupied Palestine, as well as their support for notorious terrorist groups.

“At a time when the Zionist regime, with full support from the US, the UK, Germany, France, and other sponsors of this anti-Iran statement, is committing massacres and genocide in occupied Palestine and fueling ongoing wars in the region, issuing anti-Iran statements only aims to distract global attention from the crime of the century and the complicity of these powers in it,” the ministry said.

It concluded that instead of persisting in scapegoating rooted in outdated colonial and supremacist mindsets, the sponsors of such irresponsible statements should correct their wrong and criminal policies toward Iran and the region.

MNA/