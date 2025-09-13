Iranian teens win silver and bronze at Asian Judo C'ship

Iranian teenage judokas have secured one silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Judo Championships held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The two-day junior competition concluded Friday night, with Iran’s standout performance coming from Samira Khak-khah in the girls’ under-63 kg category.

She defeated opponents from Jordan and Indonesia to advance to the final, where she faced a strong contender from South Korea. Despite her efforts, Khak-khah lost the decisive match but earned a valuable silver medal.

In the boys’ competitions, Amirhossein Nazari clinched bronze in the under-90 kg weight class. Mohammad Pouria Banaeian also won bronze after defeating his teammate Ali-Asghar Malekzadeh in the third-place contest.

The Asian Judo Championships will continue on Saturday with the youth category matches, scheduled to run for two days.

