Tunisia enjoys special position in Iran's foreign policy

The following is the text of a note by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, published in Tunisian media after his visit to the country:

Tunisia, the cradle of civilization and culture on the southern shore of the Mediterranean, has enjoyed a high and special position in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The relations between the two countries, which are rooted in history, are based on brotherhood, mutual respect, deep religious and cultural commonalities, and common international goals, and in recent years have witnessed a positive and dynamic development with firm determination.

Diplomatic relations between Iran and Tunisia, which have continued for more than six decades, have always been an atmosphere filled with the spirit of brotherhood, friendship, and mutual understanding. This relationship is a shining example of the commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand strong ties with the Islamic world, based on common interests and respect for national sovereignty.

Even in the most turbulent regional circumstances, this relationship has been cordial, enduring, and growing stronger. The historic visit of Tunisian President Kais Saied to Iran last year and his meeting with the Leader was a turning point that opened a new chapter of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and confirmed the shared determination to enhance these relations.

During the recent Zionist regime’s aggression on Iranian soil, the firm, principled stance and valuable support of the Tunisian government and people for the Islamic Republic of Iran demonstrated the depth of fraternal relations and unbreakable solidarity between the two nations. This support, which was provided within the framework of the common principles of resisting bullying and defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, is deeply appreciated and grateful to the Iranian government and people and has shown that Tunisia stands by the right in the face of right and wrong.

The firm joint opposition to foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries, support for the Palestinian cause, and confronting the unsuccessful and unjustified efforts to normalize relations with the usurping Zionist regime are among the two countries’ proud common approaches in dealing with current developments.

Although political and diplomatic relations between Iran and Tunisia have always been positive and constructive, it must be acknowledged that the enormous economic potential between the two countries has not yet been fully exploited. Strengthening the volume of mutual trade requires a leap forward and increased determination. Fortunately, however, the firm determination of senior officials of the two countries to develop and diversify economic relations promises a bright future in this area.

