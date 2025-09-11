Massive explosion in Mexico City leaves 73 killed, injured

The crash of the truck carrying more than 13,000 gallons (49,500 liters) of gasoline on a major highway sent flames and smoke billowing over the south of the capital.

Mayor Clara Brugada called the explosion an “emergency” that burned nearly 30 vehicles and left 19 of those injured in grave condition, including the driver of the truck. Among those injured were a baby and a 2-year-old child.

Brugada said prosecutors were investigating, but it appeared that the truck exploded after it tipped over on the highway.

“This is a horrible accident,” the mayor said at the site of the explosion.

The gas tanker laying on its side had the logo of the energy business Silza on its side, but in a call with The Associated Press a company official who did not want to be identified denied it was their vehicle. The company did not immediately respond to an email requesting for comment or more details.

