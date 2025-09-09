FM to meet IAEA chief, President el-Sisi in Tunisia, Egypt

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told IRNA on Monday that the visits fall within the framework of Iran’s continuous dialogue with regional and Islamic countries aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exchanging views on regional issues and international developments.

During his stop in Cairo, Araghchi is scheduled to meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to finalize discussions on a new framework for cooperation between Iran and the agency.

The spokesman noted that the text of the framework has been drafted over three rounds of technical talks and is now in the final stage of completion.

Baghaei explained that the framework addresses Iran’s safeguards commitments while taking into account field realities, including illegal attacks by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran’s nuclear facilities, as well as the law passed by Parliament and considerations of the Supreme National Security Council.

The foreign minister will also hold a new round of political talks with Egyptian officials, including a meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, to review bilateral and regional developments.

MNA/IRN