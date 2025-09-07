Iranian President sends message to North Korean leader

In the message, the Iranian president extended warm congratulations to the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un on the occasion of September 9, the founding anniversary of the DPRK, KCNA reported.

He expressed the belief that the relations between the two countries would further grow stronger in the future, too, thanks to the will of the leaders of the two countries to develop the bilateral relations.

He wished Kim Jong Un good health and success in his work and the people of the dignified DPRK happiness and prosperity.

