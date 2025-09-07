Tehran voices support for Venezuela against US bullying

Speaking in a phone call on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and Yvan Gil Pinto, Foreign Minister of Venezuela, discussed and exchanged views on bilateral relations and developments in the Caribbean region following the recent US moves in the region.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, referring to the increase in illegal US threats against his country, presented a report on the current situation in the region. While appreciating Iran’s principled position in defending the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter and the need to respect Venezuela’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he emphasized that the Venezuelan government and people will defend their independence, national sovereignty, and right to self-determination with a strong will.

He also expressed hope that the BRICS member countries and other countries in the South American region will condemn the US’s hostile actions with a firm stance.

The Foreign Minister of Iran strongly condemned the unilateral and bullying actions of the United States against other countries and said, "The threat of resorting to force against other independent developing countries is a clear violation of the UN Charter and a clear danger to international peace and security, and it is necessary for all responsible governments to understand the current serious conditions and prevent the spread of lawlessness and insecurity."

The Foreign Minister also announced the solidarity and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the people of Venezuela against the bullying of the United States.

RHM/