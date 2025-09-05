No misunderstandings remain, Araghchi says after Doha talks

Seyed Abbas Araghchi met in Doha with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, as well as Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister. The meetings followed Iran’s June 23 missile operation, codenamed “Tidings of Victory”, which struck Al Udeid Air Base in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“In this meeting, I conveyed President Masoud Pezeshkian’s oral message to the Emir of Qatar. It was a very important and influential encounter,” Araghchi told Al Sharq in an interview to be published Sunday.

He added that the discussions “completely resolved” misunderstandings that had emerged after the missile operation.

The Iranian foreign minister said the talks also touched on broader regional stability.

“We discussed ways to achieve regional stability, especially restarting dialogue among countries of the region to ensure security and cooperation in confronting the expansionism of the Israeli regime and its aggressions against neighboring states,” he said.

Araghchi stressed that bilateral relations remain strong. “Fortunately, there are no disputes between the two countries,” he said. “The misunderstanding has been completely removed through this trip.”

He added that Iran’s nuclear file was also reviewed in detail. “I explained the latest developments to the Emir of Qatar. Our friends in Qatar have always had valuable perspectives, and this time again we had useful consultations,” he noted.

During his visit to Doha, Araghchi also met Hamas political bureau members, where he reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian people’s “legitimate resistance against Israeli occupation.”

In a separate meeting in Doha, Araghchi held talks with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about Iran's nuclear program. He urged the top EU diplomat to ensure Europe abides by its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and counter US measures that threaten diplomacy.

