Italian rescue ship joins Al-Sumoud Freedom Flotilla

As Gaza endures one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory, international civil society efforts to challenge the blockade are gaining renewed urgency. The joining of the Italian ship to the Al-Sumoud Freedom Flotilla highlights the steady efforts of the popular groups to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

"Mandela Mandela," the grandson of the late South African leader, Nelson Mandela, has also joined this humanitarian mission.

According to the Al-Sumoud fleet, "This ship will join dozens of boats and hundreds of people from 44 different countries to strengthen aid efforts in Gaza."

The main convoy of the Al-Sumoud fleet departed from the port of Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, with another convoy set to leave from Genoa, Italy, on Monday.

A third convoy is expected to depart from Tunisia on Sunday to join the group en route to Gaza.

The fleet includes the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Global Gaza Movement, and the Malaysian organization "Al-Sumoud Nusantara," all focused on delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged population of Gaza.

The United Nations has previously warned that the aid being provided is far below the necessary levels to address the hunger crisis exacerbated by Israeli restrictions on humanitarian assistance.

