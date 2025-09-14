Global flotilla sets sail to break Israel’s siege on Gaza

The first boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla left Tunisia’s Bizerte Port and Sicily’s Augusta Port on Saturday, according to organizers.

Footage shared by campaigners showed an aid ship departing Tunisia for the besieged enclave, cheered on by activists and journalists, including an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent.

From Sicily, 18 Italian boats also set sail after a week of preparations, organizers confirmed.

“They will unite with the ships departing from Tunis today and tomorrow, including those that first launched from Barcelona, meeting at sea next week,” the flotilla’s statement said.

Italian opposition lawmaker Arturo Scotto of the Democratic Party and European Parliament member Annalisa Corrado are among the passengers, Anadolu reported.

Additional boats are due to depart from Tunisia and Greece on Sunday, converging in international waters before proceeding together in what organizers describe as the largest maritime mission toward Gaza.

“The world is rising. We will continue to challenge Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and will not stop mobilizing until Palestine is free,” organizers declared.

Nearly 50 vessels carrying between 500 and 700 activists—including parliamentarians, artists, and political figures from over 45 countries—are part of the mission.

Previous attempts involved single ships intercepted by Israeli forces, but organizers say the scale of the current effort is designed to intensify pressure for a humanitarian corridor.

The flotilla sets out as Gaza faces catastrophic conditions under Israel’s blockade, which has cut off aid and driven the enclave into famine.

Since October 2023, Israel’s assault has killed more than 64,800 Palestinians, leaving Gaza in ruins.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its war on Gaza.

MNA