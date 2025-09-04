Palestinian resistance inspires global solidarity

Claudio, an Italian participant in the Sumud humanitarian flotilla, told Mehr News that the movement represents a significant act of solidarity with Palestine.

Ships from Genoa, Sicily, and Sardinia carrying humanitarian aid are joining together in Catania, he said.

Claudio added that he and several other Italians are accompanying them to deliver aid to Gaza and help break the blockade.

He announced that more vessels from Italy and Tunisia are also joining the flotilla, bringing the number to more than 500 people aboard around 40 ships.

Claudio explained that the resilience of the Palestinian people motivated him to take part once again despite arrests and imprisonment in the past. He stressed that he's not afraid of Israel’s threats, nor of losing his job.

Condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Claudio said that Netanyahu is a criminal whose aim is to kill people.

MNA/