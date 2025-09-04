"We do not fear Israeli threats": Sumud flotilla member

The international solidarity flotilla Sumud, comprised of more than 70 ships from 44 countries, set sail on Sunday, aiming to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid, food, and medicine. The movement also seeks to amplify the voice of the Palestinian people on the global stage.

The flotilla brings together several international coalitions. Prominent figures and human rights and environmental activists have joined the campaign. Organizers said dozens more ships from Tunisia and Mediterranean states will join on September 4.

The vessels departed from Barcelona, Genoa, Tunis, and Greece, with thousands gathering at the Spanish port of Barcelona to send them off. The flotilla is expected to reach Gaza by mid-September, navigating international waters off Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, and Gaza. The Israeli regime has threatened to arrest participants once the flotilla approaches Gaza’s shores.

Speaking to Mehr News, Hassan Aghajani, International Relations Director of The Artistic Sect of the Islamic Republic and one of the participants, stressed that Sumud is the third grassroots flotilla heading toward Gaza by sea to break the blockade and draw global attention to the plight of the Palestinian people.

He recalled earlier efforts: the Madleen ship, targeted by Israeli drones between Italy and Mali; and the Handala vessel, which reached Palestinian waters before being attacked by Israeli forces, its 12 passengers detained and later deported.

Grassroots activism is the only path to challenge Gaza’s blockade and save Palestinian women and children, Aghajani said. He emphasized that Sumud has learned from previous flotillas, this time mobilizing dozens of vessels to deliver essential food and medicine to Gazans.

Participants from across Europe joined the flotilla in Barcelona before sailing toward Tunisia, where activists from Africa, Asia, and the Americas are expected to join.

Explaining the meaning of Sumud (“steadfastness”), Aghajani noted the growing participation: “From Hollywood actors to social activists, the number of people joining in Tunisia increases daily. They gather to sail toward occupied Palestine together.”

He added that volunteers are receiving training to face possible scenarios, from Israeli attempts to block or attack the flotilla to direct confrontation at sea. “They are prepared to resist and ensure aid reaches Gaza,” he said.

Concluding, Aghajani stressed, “The Sumud movement is entirely grassroots and peaceful. Participants come from diverse faiths—Muslim and non-Muslim alike. They all declare openly: we are not afraid of Israeli threats. Our lives are not more valuable than those of the people of Gaza. We cannot accept living in comfort while Gazans endure blockade and genocide.”

