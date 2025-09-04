  1. Politics
Sep 4, 2025, 12:25 PM

Zakharova:

Zelensky's security guarantees for Ukraine unacceptable

Zelensky's security guarantees for Ukraine unacceptable

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Security guarantees for Ukraine that Zelensky wants are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"All these ideas of the Kiev ringleader, which, in fact, are a carbon copy of the initiatives of European sponsors - not even sponsors, but the European war party, as we have already said more than once, are absolutely unacceptable. They are aimed at preserving Ukraine as a springboard for terror, for provocations against our country.

They are not guarantees of Ukraine's security, they are guarantees of insecurity to the European continent," Zakharova said during a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok on September 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general media partner of the forum.

RHM/

News ID 236107
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News